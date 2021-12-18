UrduPoint.com

DC For Best Arrangements On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

DC for best arrangements on Christmas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements during Christmas to facilitate christian communit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements during Christmas to facilitate christian community.

Holding a meeting a delegation of christian community here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that Christmas Bazaars would be established in the district to facilitate the community. He said that foolproof security arrangements and beautification of churches would be made during Christmas.

He said that provincial government would ensure all possible measures to double Christmas celebrations for the christian community.

He said that special task has been given to concerned departments for cleanliness and best sewerage system arrangements before the occasion.

The DC Amir Karim Khan said that street lights would be installed at all route of churches.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas All Government Best

Recent Stories

Over-speeding bus crushes eight people to death in ..

Over-speeding bus crushes eight people to death in Mandi Bahauddin

4 minutes ago
 Flash Entertainment rewards SEHA’s Frontline Her ..

Flash Entertainment rewards SEHA’s Frontline Heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan directs for maximum facilities to ov ..

PM Imran Khan directs for maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis

2 minutes ago
 Major victory for Pakistan's sustained diplomatic ..

Major victory for Pakistan's sustained diplomatic efforts on Kashmir issue

12 minutes ago
 Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado re ..

Boeing donates 1 mln USD to assist with tornado recovery, relief efforts

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.