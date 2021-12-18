DC for best arrangements on Christmas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements during Christmas to facilitate christian communit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements during Christmas to facilitate christian community.

Holding a meeting a delegation of christian community here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that Christmas Bazaars would be established in the district to facilitate the community. He said that foolproof security arrangements and beautification of churches would be made during Christmas.

He said that provincial government would ensure all possible measures to double Christmas celebrations for the christian community.

He said that special task has been given to concerned departments for cleanliness and best sewerage system arrangements before the occasion.

The DC Amir Karim Khan said that street lights would be installed at all route of churches.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.