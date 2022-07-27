UrduPoint.com

DC For Best Drainage System At Mourning Procession Routes

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DC for best drainage system at mourning procession routes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Shahid Fareed has directed officers concerned to ensure best drainage system at mourning procession routes and Majalis places to avoid any inconvenience in case of rain during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner directed municipal committees to complete repairing work of roads at mourning procession routes before start of the Muharram. He said that a comprehensive planning was being made to provide best facilities to mourners during this month adding that best drainage system would be made at the routes to avoid any trouble in case of rain.

He said that departments including Mepco, Rescue 1122, Sui Gas, Civil Defence, Health, local government and others have been directed to utilize all possible resources to provide best facilities to mourners.

The DC Shahid Fareed directed assistant commissioners to visit mourning procession routes for monitoring of arrangements and also asked municipal committees to remain alert during Muharram for drainage of rain water. He urged officers concerned to repair defective street lights and ensure best cleanliness arrangements at mourning procession routes.

