DC For Best Preventive Measures Against Lumpy Skin, Congo Virus

June 29, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo on Wednesday directed livestock department to ensure best preventive measures against Lumpy Skin and Congo Virus diseases of cattle.

Presiding over a meeting Agriculture Advisory Committee, the deputy commissioner directed livestock department to set up vaccination camps and provide other necessary material at cattle markets.

He ordered officers to ensure screening of all sacrificial animals. The livestock department briefed the deputy commissioner that pickets have been set up at all entry and exit points of the city to ensure screening of all animals.

The DC Tahir Watoo ordered a comprehensive crackdown against hoarding of fertilizers and also directed officers for stern action against mafia involved in selling fake pesticides. He said that joint teams of police and agriculture department would be formed for the crackdown.

