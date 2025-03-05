Open Menu

DC For Best Services To People In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DC for best services to people in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for providing best services to people in the district.

She expressed these views while chairing district performance review meetings, focusing on rising prices of essential commodities, the quality of education, healthcare facilities, ongoing development projects, and the redressal of public complaints.

The DC said that district administration was committed to providing all necessary facilities and services to people.

In this regard, she urged officials concerned to ensure that hospitals and educational institutions were meeting the required standards.

She also stressed the need for prompt action for redressing public grievances as well as ensuring the timely completion of development schemes.

The meeting also discussed anti-encroachment drives, with strict directives issued to tackle illegal land occupation.

The meeting also highlighted the cleanliness campaign and the relevant departments were also directed to maintain a high standard of sanitation and public health.

The Deputy Commissioner said the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard negligence would not be tolerated.

