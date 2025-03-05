DC For Best Services To People In Dera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for providing best services to people in the district.
She expressed these views while chairing district performance review meetings, focusing on rising prices of essential commodities, the quality of education, healthcare facilities, ongoing development projects, and the redressal of public complaints.
The DC said that district administration was committed to providing all necessary facilities and services to people.
In this regard, she urged officials concerned to ensure that hospitals and educational institutions were meeting the required standards.
She also stressed the need for prompt action for redressing public grievances as well as ensuring the timely completion of development schemes.
The meeting also discussed anti-encroachment drives, with strict directives issued to tackle illegal land occupation.
The meeting also highlighted the cleanliness campaign and the relevant departments were also directed to maintain a high standard of sanitation and public health.
The Deputy Commissioner said the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard negligence would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities start crackdown on price hike in Khairpur Markets6 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting6 minutes ago
-
DC for best services to people in Dera6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Pakistani embassy in Bangkok16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Iftar Dinner Buffets take center stage in Islamabad this Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
RCB to start surveillance on encroachment in bazaars16 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead in encounter26 minutes ago
-
Event held to distribute Ramzan Nighaban Package36 minutes ago
-
Kallar Syedan Police hold rape accused46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerging as global tech hub with record IT exports, digital innovation46 minutes ago