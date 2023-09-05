DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In order to provide better entertainment facilities to the citizens of Nawabshah and for that purpose the construction of parks in different parts of the city is in progress on emergent basis.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon while talking to the media after the construction of park and completion of the beautification program at Gajrah Wah canal.

He said that beautification of both sides of the canal, lighting, park, swings for children, walking track, and food stalls are included in the program while vehicle parking arrangement is also included. The project would consume an amount of Rs 10.

5 million and 90% of the project is completed so far, he added.

DC said that the remaining would soon be completed following which citizens would enjoy entertainment facilities.

He said that a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 would supervise the security plan for visitors and for further improvement of the project. This committee would comprise the Deputy Mayor, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah, XEN Education Works, and other officials concerned.

DC also invited the media to visit the entertainment site while XEN education works Ghulam Murtaza briefed media about salient features of the project.