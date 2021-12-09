UrduPoint.com

DC For Better Treatment Of Children Affected By Thallasemia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:29 PM

DC for better treatment of children affected by Thallasemia

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwer on Thursday presided over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee which was attended by the district officers of Provincial and Federal departments and representatives of Social welfare organizations.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, relevant officers and Social welfare representatives were apprised about establishing camps for collecting blood donations for the treatment of children suffering from Thalassemia and coordinating with Thalassemia care centers.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the purpose of holding the meeting was to help the kids suffering from Thalassemia ailing kids which was obligatory for all of us because a better and healthy society could only be built up by collective efforts.

The DC emphasized upon officers of all departments to set up separate blood donation camps. The secretary General Thallesemia patient welfare society D. Muhammad Siddique Siyal apprised the meeting that around 2300 children were registered in Thllesemia center Nawabshah to whome free blood, medicines and free raveling facilities were being provided to needy persons which could have possible by the cooperation of philanthropists, however more assistance was needed in this regard.

