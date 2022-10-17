UrduPoint.com

DC For Biometric Attendance System Of Doctors, Staff In Public Sector Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Monday directed that biometric attendance system of doctors and staff be implemented in public sector hospitals within a week across the district.

He directed this while addressing a meeting of District Health Authority (DHA).

Addition Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, ACHR Asma Khalil were also present, while CEO Health Dr. Ahmad Nasir gave a briefing.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that helpline-1033 should be activated immediately for public complaints about government hospitals.

Staff with DDHOs and drug inspectors should be transferred immediately, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that shortage of medicines in government hospitals would not be tolerated.

The transfer and posting of doctors and staff would be based on merit, in case of complaint, the case would be sent to Anti-Corruption, he said.

The DC said that Central Control Room of 1033 Complaint Center would be set up in the DC office. He directed that from October 24 to 28, full focus should be kept on anti-polio campaign.

Corona vaccination should be accelerated, he added.

He also directed that DDHOs should launch a renewed campaign against quacks and make strong cases against them.

The DC said that steps would be taken to provide transport and fuel to the drug inspectors, but those found guilty in case of complaints would be held strictly accountable.

Khurram Niazi directed that PC-1 be prepared for construction of health complex, requestwould be made from Punjab government for obtaining funds for Civil Hospital Kubey Chakand Trauma Center Daska.

