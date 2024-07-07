DC For Campaign Against Encroachment
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, special attention should be paid to the campaign against encroachment.
Ensure prompt action on complaints against illegal profiteers on the price Control Magistrates Portal,these details were told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain to review the performance of various departments.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar.
It was told in the meeting that the Punjab government has directed all the administrative and local bodies to conduct a campaign to eliminate encroachment from at least two highways every week in the areas under their management, cover the manholes 100%, attention should be given to traffic management in the city.
The Punjab government directed all the Price Control Magistrates to go out regularly in their areas and ensure the implementation of the fixed prices of food items, check the tandoors on daily basis and take legal action against overcharging,the meeting briefed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SIAL administration has completed all arrangements regarding monsoon8 seconds ago
-
NDF for empowering Women through climate change, SRHR training15 seconds ago
-
Floods, glacier bursts likely in 11 districts of KP: Monsoon Alert10 minutes ago
-
PFF delegation visited SCCI10 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in Burewala19 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of overbilling complaints from protected consumers19 minutes ago
-
Suspected outlaw injured, arrested in police encounter20 minutes ago
-
Three killed in clash between robber gangs in Shikarpur20 minutes ago
-
Romina for launching TV channel to promote climate-resilient agriculture30 minutes ago
-
Governor KP stresses on quality education through collaboration with international institutions30 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 1130 minutes ago
-
PIA launches ‘Operation Ashura’ special flights to Najaf30 minutes ago