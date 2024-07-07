DC for campaign against encroachment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) According to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, special attention should be paid to the campaign against encroachment.

Ensure prompt action on complaints against illegal profiteers on the price Control Magistrates Portal,these details were told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain to review the performance of various departments.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar.

It was told in the meeting that the Punjab government has directed all the administrative and local bodies to conduct a campaign to eliminate encroachment from at least two highways every week in the areas under their management, cover the manholes 100%, attention should be given to traffic management in the city.

The Punjab government directed all the Price Control Magistrates to go out regularly in their areas and ensure the implementation of the fixed prices of food items, check the tandoors on daily basis and take legal action against overcharging,the meeting briefed.