DC for carrying out anti-locusts spray in district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed all Assistant Commissioners and other officers concerned to carry out anti-locusts spray in advance to prevent crops from major loss.

In a statement on Sunday, DC also asked relevant officials to create awareness among people about adverse impacts of anti-locusts spray on humans and animals during the spray process. DC also sought report from officers concerned about fumigation spray on a daily basis.