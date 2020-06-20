UrduPoint.com
DC For Carrying Out COVID-19 Test To Determine Extent Of Deadly Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:13 PM

DC for carrying out COVID-19 test to determine extent of deadly virus

In the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has instructed for carrying out coronavirus test in order to determine the extent of spread of virus and to ensure that the deaths were not caused by COVID-19

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :In the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has instructed for carrying out coronavirus test in order to determine the extent of spread of virus and to ensure that the deaths were not caused by COVID-19.

The test aims to ensure the safety of family members of deceased persons, Deputy Commissioner has appealed general public to communicate the death of any person at Control Room office of Deputy Commissioner at Phone numbers 02449370334, 02449370337 and at Control Room District Health Officer at Phone No 02449370269.

