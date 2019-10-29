DC for celebrating Eid Milad with religious fervor

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio said all arrangements would be made to celebrate Eid Milad Nabi (SAAW) in the district.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Tuesday at his office to review arrangements to observe Jashan Eid Milad Nabi (SAAW).

The deputy commissioner said religious scholars could play important role in creating religious harmony and brotherhood in the society.

He said the district administration would provide complete security to Eid Milad Nabi processions while all required arrangements would be made to celebrate this sacred day.

In order to create religious and sectarian harmony, "we should change our behavior," the DC said and suggested that ulema should avoid hate speeches during Milad ceremonies.

The meeting was attended among others by all assistant commissioners, officers of concerned departments and religious scholars belonging to different sects.