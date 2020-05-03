UrduPoint.com
DC For Checking Petrol Pumps, Rates, Quality

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:20 PM

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Sahibzada Najibullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali visited Mir Ali along with Tehsildar Shiva and Tehsildar Spin Wam visited petrol pumps in their respective areas after receiving complaints from the general public regarding the poor quality of petrol and low gauges.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali in Mir Ali Tehsil and Tehsildar Shiva and Tehsildar Spin Wam checked the quality of the petrol, rates and gauges.

Several petrol owners were fined and banned for collecting more than the price fixed by the government.

Besides this, on the direction of DC, Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Fawad Khattak also checked several petrol pumps in Miranshah after receiving several reports about the pumps owners in area using low gauges and poor quality petrol by charging more as fixed the rate of the government and fined the violators and arrested several others.

