DC for checking prices of edibles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has taken notice of selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in the district.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Thursday, he directed the administration to act vigilantly during prevailing plight.

Deputy commissioner also reviewed measures taken by district administration for preventing spread of COVID-19.