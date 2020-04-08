UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Checking Prices Of Edibles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

DC for checking prices of edibles

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has taken notice of selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in the district, directed the administration to act proactively and vigilantly during prevailing plight and should also awake from their slumber

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has taken notice of selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in the district, directed the administration to act proactively and vigilantly during prevailing plight and should also awake from their slumber.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner also reviewed response strategy to Covid-19 and felt satisfactory, measures being taken by the administration.

Related Topics

Sukkur From Flour

Recent Stories

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

1 minute ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

45 seconds ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

1 minute ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 powe ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 260 points ..

1 minute ago

Germany to take up to 500 children from Greek camp ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.