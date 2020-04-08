DC for checking prices of edibles

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has taken notice of selling of flour, sugar, ghee and pulses at high prices in the district, directed the administration to act proactively and vigilantly during prevailing plight and should also awake from their slumber.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner also reviewed response strategy to Covid-19 and felt satisfactory, measures being taken by the administration.