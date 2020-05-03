DC for checking prices of necessities on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Sunday visited a vegetable market and inspected prices of daily necessities items.

Likewise, Additional Assistant Commissioner Noor Zali Khan has visited another vegetable market of the districts and met with the people who were purchasing different edibles items including vegetables, fruits etc and directed the shopkeepers to follow the price lists issued by the district administration otherwise strict action would be taken against those violating.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Zahid Kamal accompanied with the food inspector in Takht Bhai Sabzi Mandi and checked the price lists of various edibles items. He also inspected the quality of food including checking of meat, fish, milk, yogurt and other dairy and issued the official price list.