UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Checking Prices Of Necessities On Daily Basis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:40 PM

DC for checking prices of necessities on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan Sunday visited a vegetable market and inspected prices of daily necessities items.

Likewise, Additional Assistant Commissioner Noor Zali Khan has visited another vegetable market of the districts and met with the people who were purchasing different edibles items including vegetables, fruits etc and directed the shopkeepers to follow the price lists issued by the district administration otherwise strict action would be taken against those violating.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Zahid Kamal accompanied with the food inspector in Takht Bhai Sabzi Mandi and checked the price lists of various edibles items. He also inspected the quality of food including checking of meat, fish, milk, yogurt and other dairy and issued the official price list.

Related Topics

Mardan Price Jahanzeb Khan Sunday Market

Recent Stories

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

46 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.