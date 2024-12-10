DC For Clearing Dues Of Sugarcane Growers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir has warned that strict action will be taken
against the administration of sugar mills if they failed to clear outstanding dues of sugarcane
growers within 15 days.
Addressing a meeting, he said the government was committed to protecting the rights of farmers.
He said that mills purchasing new sugarcane must also clear payments within the stipulated
15-day period, otherwise legal action would be taken against the mills.
He directed the assistant commissioners to inspect weighbridges and hold meetings
with the farmers to address their grievances.
He also directed the officials to verify payment receipts through FBR representatives
to ensure transparency. The initiative would help safeguard the financial interests of
sugarcane farmers and ensure timely resolution of their problems, he added.
