DC for clearing dues of sugarcane growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir has warned that strict action will be taken

against the administration of sugar mills if they failed to clear outstanding dues of sugarcane

growers within 15 days.

Addressing a meeting, he said the government was committed to protecting the rights of farmers.

He said that mills purchasing new sugarcane must also clear payments within the stipulated

15-day period, otherwise legal action would be taken against the mills.

He directed the assistant commissioners to inspect weighbridges and hold meetings

with the farmers to address their grievances.

He also directed the officials to verify payment receipts through FBR representatives

to ensure transparency. The initiative would help safeguard the financial interests of

sugarcane farmers and ensure timely resolution of their problems, he added.