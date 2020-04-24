UrduPoint.com
DC For Clerics To Sensitize People About Saying Prayer, Juma At Homes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has appealed to the ulema to sensitize people about staying at home and encourage them to offer prayers including Namaz-e-Juma at homes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has appealed to the ulema to sensitize people about staying at home and encourage them to offer prayers including Namaz-e-Juma at homes.

He said this while addressing the meeting of District Peace Committee, which was held at DC Office, here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by DC while ADCR Mian Aftab Ahmad and other officers were also present.

The DC welcomed the participants and told them about the precautionary measures adopted against coronavirus in the district. "We should prove to be a responsible citizen because precaution is the only way to save from coronavirus," he said.

He urged the ulema to deliver short Juma sermons in Arabic, and a proper distance between followers be ensured during the obligatory prayers.

He said that ulema should sensitize people to take ablution (Wudu) from their homes. Mosques should be thoroughly washed with chemical water and prayers should be offered on the open floor, he said.

He said that during the holy month of Ramazan, there should be complete implementation on unanimous declaration set by clerics.

Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Jaffar Naqvi and other ulema appreciated the administration for taking steps to prevent coronavirus and assured their full cooperation.

