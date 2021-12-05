UrduPoint.com

DC For Close Coordination Between Various Deptts To Facilitate General Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) ::A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai in which officers of all concerned departments of Orakzai district participated in order to establish a close coordination between the line departments and the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of effective coordination between the line departments and the district administration. He directed all the line departments to liaise with the health department to ensure effective vaccination campaigns and implementation of the instructions issued by the NCOC.

He also instructed the concerned quarters to make a plan of registration for children under 18 years of age with form-B. Similarly, the GIS analyst was directed to submit a detailed report on geo-tagging within a week.

The Civil Defense Officer was instructed to mobilize volunteers for the COVID19 vaccination.

The DMO would ensure the supervision of all line departments by deploying at least 3 staff members for the said purpose while the Secretary would monitor the RTA traffic management plan as well as code vaccination at the transport bases.

The DEO Livestock was directed to ensure that the meat sold in the market is sealed and certified by the Central Slaughterhouse to ensure the sale of quality and halal meat. Ensure the availability of three-to -five-foot-tall plants for the Orakzai campaign.

The district administration would plant 100,000 saplings this month.

The Deputy Commissioner directed XEN Public Health Engineering to provide chlorination of water tanks as well as photographs of them as records to ensure safe drinking water supply to the people.

