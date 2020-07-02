DC for close coordination for implementation of flood plan in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stressed departments concerned for the implementation of flood control plan in the district and said all arrangements and machinery should be functional.

He was presiding over a meeting to review and discussed matters relating to the flood related arrangements here on Thursday.

The DC said contingency plan for flood fighting should be flawless and practicable, adding that the plan of evacuation, transport, rescue operation, relief operation,communications, security, camping, food,health, accommodation and livestock should be madeerror free so that smooth operation could be ensured in case of emergency.