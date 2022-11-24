DC for collective efforts for welfare of special persons

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has stressed the need of collective efforts for rehabilitation and welfare of special persons with disabilities.

Visiting the Government Special education Centre W-Block Madina Town here on Thursday, he said that although it was a difficult to manage children with any disability, yet the teachers and administrators of the institution deserve full praise as they were successfully carrying out this difficult task.

He said that the people with disabilities were an integral part of the society.

"Therefore, we all are duty bound to take necessary steps for their welfare and rehabilitation", he added.

The DC visited classrooms and distributed gifts among special children. He said that a water filtration plant had also been installed in a nearby park which would facilitate the general public as well as children of the institute.

Chairman APTAPMA Sheikh Muhammad Asghar Qadri Nasir Zia, Engineer Hafiz Ehtsham Javed and other industrialists, District Officer Special Education Abdul Sattar, Centre Principal Sana Rauf and instructors were also present.

