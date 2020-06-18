UrduPoint.com
DC For Collective Efforts To End Dengue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday stressed the need to make collective efforts to implement strategies to check Dengue larvae with cooperation of the community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Thursday stressed the need to make collective efforts to implement strategies to check Dengue larvae with cooperation of the community.

Reviewing the situation of dengue at his office, the deputy commissioner said that all concerned officers were well aware about their responsibilities to combat dengue, adding that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication is underway so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

Meanwhile on the directives of DC Capt (Retd) Anwal Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioners Taxila and Kalar Syeda visited their respective areas and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The AC Taxila visited ward 7 of Wah cantt which have been high risk area regarding dengue and inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams while the AC Kalar Syeda during his visit directed the teams that anti-dengue micro plan must be ensured.

