DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Dera Ismail Khan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Inayat Ullah on Saturday emphasized the need for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the district.

He visited District Polio Control Room (DPCR) and inquired about anti polio activities.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that record of daily activities was being compiled and sent to provincial and central offices.

Later, he also chaired Polio Evening Review Meeting which was attended among others by District Health Officer,Expended Programme on Immunisation Coordinator, District Coordinator and representatives of World Health Organization.