DC For Compiling Data To Ascertain Rain Losses

Published August 19, 2022

DC for compiling data to ascertain rain losses

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday said that process of data collection for ascertaining losses occurred due to recent torrential downpours was being continued on daily basis.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, DC appealed citizens to submit a report mentioning any loss to Mukhtiarkar office so that it could be communicated to Sindh government for compiling appropriate data for ensuring financial assistance to rain-hit people.

More Stories From Pakistan

