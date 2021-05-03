DC for complete adherence to SOPs formulated for containing spread of coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has vowed for strict implementation of SOPs for prevention from Corona Pandemic throughout the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has vowed for strict implementation of SOPs for prevention from Corona Pandemic throughout the district.

He has appealed to the general public to avoid coming out of their houses without any need and also to avoid visiting places where rush is seen.

He said that strict action would be initiated indiscriminately against violators of SOPs. He was chairing a meeting convened to take view of the current situation of Corona Pandemic and implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by officials of Pak Army, Assistant Commissioners and officials of the health department. Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that the current situation of Corona is turning dangerous that could be prevented only by adopting SOPs and preventive measures.

He stressed Assistant Commissioners to visit private hospitals and take view of SOPs while violating hospitals shall be sealed. DC instructed officials of the health department to collect more than 500 test samples from rush areas, all tehsil hospitals and Rural health centers on a daily basis and submit reports of Corona affected persons, suspects and other figures at the Deputy Commissioner office on a daily basis.

He also directed post doctors and technical staff at the Control Room set up at the District Health Office to contact and guide house isolated Corona patients.

DC directed all Assistant Commissioners for strict implementation of Corona SOPs in cities and towns in their respective jurisdictions.

He added that the public shall cooperate with district administration and law enforcing agencies to prevent further spread of Corona or administration would be constrained to impose lockdown throughout the district if the public failed to adopt SOPs.

On the occasion, Brig Hasnat of Pak Army said that Pak Army would provide all possible cooperation to district administration for strict implementation of SOPs for prevention from Corona Pandemic. He said that the public shall extend its cooperation to district administration against prevention of disastrous disease.

District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali informed the meeting that 80,832 Corona samples have been collected so far. He said that out of these samples 3048 are positive and 77081are reported negative while the result of 673 samples is still awaited.

He disclosed that in district 20 persons have died of Corona so far while 167 are affected patients in district. The meeting was attended by Col Junaid of Pak Army, Assistant Commissioners and officials of the health department.