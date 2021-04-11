UrduPoint.com
DC For Complete Elimination Of Dengue Larvae

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

DC for complete elimination of dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the concerned departments to gear up surveillance for complete elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Sunday while CEO DHA Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain and other officers from concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that collective efforts were required to stop breeding of dengue larvae. He asked the ACs for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on regular basis and reviewed performance of the departments in connection with anti dengue measures.

He said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve desired results of the anti dengue campaign. He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities on daily basis.

He warned that carelessness should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that the strict monitoring of the anti dengue measures was being carried out by District Administration to make preventive and precautionary measures successful.

More Stories From Pakistan

