DC For Complete Functioning Of Critical Bazaars Set Up In The City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed departments concerned to make all 10 critical bazaars set up in the city fully functional.

He also ordered to ensure availability of commodities at these bazaars on notified prices.

DC expressed these views while presiding over special price magistrates meeting here on Wednesday.

He directed all price control magistrates to improve their performance further and also ensure availability of flour at fixed prices across the district by making price checking into the field.

Mr Khattak also ordered to take action against brick kilns becoming cause of environmental pollution.

He directed to launch grand operation against adulteration mafia at grain market with help of police force.

He also ordered to sought services of tiger force regarding the operation and make separate groups of tiger force for getting assistance in price control at grain and fruits and vegetables markets.

It was told the meeting that the price control magistrates had inspected 9848 shops and arrested five illegal profiteers during the ongoing month while Rs 657,000 fine was also imposed to 701 profiteers.

