DC for completing Abdullah Pur Flyover on war-footing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 10:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed for completion of Abdullah Pur Flyover on war-footing.

Visiting the project site here on Tuesday, he said that Abdullah Pur Flyover is imperative to facilitate the vehicular traffic for Chak Jhumra Road which is one of the most important routes of the Faisalabad.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for accelerating pace of work so that this project could be completed within stipulated time period.

Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mehar Ayub briefed the deputy commissioner about the Abdullah Pur Flyover project whereas Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

