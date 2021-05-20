UrduPoint.com
DC For Completing Development Projects In Stipulated Time

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah has directed relevant officers to take steps for completing development works being carried out in the district in stipulated time and pay special attention to the quality of material being used in development schemes.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in DC Secretariat Matiari for reviewing progress of annual development programme and later inspecting construction of roads in Hala, New Saeed abad, odero laal, khebar and Bhit Shah.

DC warned to black list the contractors found negligent in using sub standard material and show slow pace of work. DC emphasized upon Highway engineers to personally monitor construction work of roads and ensure quality of work at any cost so that people could get benefits of the road network properly.

DC said that Sindh Government was planning to execute mega development projects in road sector for connecting remote areas with big cities and in the next budget a special development project will be announced for people.Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) abul Ali, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Majeed Zahrani, Executive Engineer Highways Kaleem ullah Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abdul Fatah Panhwar, Assistant Commissioner Mir Fahad Sahito, Syed Qarar Ali Shah and other officers were also present.

