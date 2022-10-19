DC for completing development projects soon

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said completion of development projects with improvement of education and health sectors will be a top priority.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, work had been started on projects, including Marala Road, Gohadpur Road, Defence Road and deadlines had been set for contractors.

He said a cleanliness campaign would be started across the district on October 20, adding that the Parks and Horticulture Authority would plant saplings during the campaign.

He said an awareness campaign would be launched for the elimination of shopper bags and hoped that the journalistic community would play its positive role to control environmental problems, including pollution.

The deputy commissioner said that instructions had been issued for biometric attendance of doctors and staff in government hospitals.

He said that the Punjab government had approved the city package for the construction ofroads as Rs 200 million had been released.