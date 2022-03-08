UrduPoint.com

DC For Completing On-going Development In Stipulated Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review development schemes carried out in the district under Annual Development Programme

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review development schemes carried out in the district under Annual Development Programme.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, the DC received information from all Executive Engineers about ongoing development schemes being run through the Annual Development Programme.

DC directed to accelerate pace of work on the ongoing development schemes and warned that no negligence would be tolerated on the quality of work. He also directed to revise the development schemes which are oldand non-functional. The DC asked officers concerned to complete education, health, drinking water and drainage schemes in stipulated time so that citizens could be provided better facilities.

>