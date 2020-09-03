UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Completing Ongoing Projects Within Stipulated Time

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

DC for completing ongoing projects within stipulated time

SARGODHA, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of departments concerned to complete on-going uplift schemes within stipulated time.

He was addressing a meeting held here on Thursday to review ongoing and new uplift schemes.

Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Deputy Director Development Shafiqe-ul- Rehman Niazi, Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar, CEO education Authority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, CEO Special Education Shahid Mukhtar and CEOs of Municipal Committees were present.

The meeting was informed that under annual development program, construction work is in progress on 170 uplift schemes of various departments costing Rs 2.75 billion. The meeting approved five newschemes of Tehsil Council Kot Momin estimated of Rs. 88 million. The meeting also reviewed the paceof work on ongoing schemes under the Prime Minister's Development Program in the district.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Progress Kot Momin All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

49 minutes ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

51 minutes ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

54 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

59 minutes ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

59 minutes ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.