DC for completing ongoing projects within stipulated time

SARGODHA, Sept 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of departments concerned to complete on-going uplift schemes within stipulated time.

He was addressing a meeting held here on Thursday to review ongoing and new uplift schemes.

Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Deputy Director Development Shafiqe-ul- Rehman Niazi, Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfraz Gujjar, CEO education Authority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, CEO Special Education Shahid Mukhtar and CEOs of Municipal Committees were present.

The meeting was informed that under annual development program, construction work is in progress on 170 uplift schemes of various departments costing Rs 2.75 billion. The meeting approved five newschemes of Tehsil Council Kot Momin estimated of Rs. 88 million. The meeting also reviewed the paceof work on ongoing schemes under the Prime Minister's Development Program in the district.