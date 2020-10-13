DC for completing PHA schemes within stipulated time

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing schemes of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) within a stipulated period.

He stated this while reviewing the pace of PHA scheme in a meeting which was attended by PHA Director General Yasir Bhatti, AXEN Public Health Engineering Anwarul Haq Toor, Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman and contractors.

The DC warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in the beautification of city and action would be taken against the contractors over poor performance as per law.

PHA DG Yasir Bhatti informed the meeting that Rs 2.6 million were being spent on the beautification of Kutchehri Road, Jail Road and Khayyam Chowk while Rs 4.

1 million were being spent on beds of fruit and flower plants, painting of electric poles and various types of installation on Lahore Road.

He said that Rs 1.2 million on horticulture work of Bab-e-Sargodha while in its surrounding Rs 1.4 million on installation of monuments were being spent.

Similarly, Rs 1.7 million will be spent on the beautification under Khayyam Chowk Bridge while Rs 2.9 million will be spent on the construction of 1 km jogging track at Mela Mandi Ground.

Yasir Bhatti further said the beautification of canal passing through the city, park for women including other schemes have been planned.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh laid stress on quality of all projects.