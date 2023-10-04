DC for completing work in model schools within 10 days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal directed departments concerned to complete ongoing

work in 20 model schools within 10 days.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting of Model Schools Project here

on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner

Ghulam Sarwar and CEO education Maroof Ahmed were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that assistant commissioners should monitor the project to

improve classrooms, washrooms, paint on walls and other facilities in schools.

After the scheduled time, he will visit these schools himself.