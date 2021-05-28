DC for completion of development projects till June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers concerned to ensure completion on development work at Govt Post-graduate college till June 30.

During his visit of different ongoing development projects here on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible resources were being utilized to complete development projects in time for public facilitation.

He directed officers concerned to ensure completion of ongoing development work at Government Post-graduate college till June 30.

The deputy commissioner checked quality of material being used in the development projects and said that there would be zero tolerance on use of sub-standard material.