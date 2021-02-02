DC for completion of development schemes at earliest

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Muhammad Usman Abdullah Tuesday said that out of 459 on going development schemes in the district construction work on 122 development schemes would be completed in current year .

In a statement here, he said that completing numbers of development schemes was a positive aspects which was a record and beneficial for the people of the district.

He said that the schemes would be complete in the current year including 58 of highways routes, 30 public health engineering, 3 health departments, 28 compartmental buildings and 3 education and works departments schemes and funds had been issued to the schemes so that they could be completed on the time.

The DC said Sindh government had halted work on ongoing schemes due to Covid-19 later the work had been started after releasing funds and added the schemes on which work could not started would be begun after releasing funds till July 2021.