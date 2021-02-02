UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Completion Of Development Schemes At Earliest

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC for completion of development schemes at earliest

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Muhammad Usman Abdullah Tuesday said that out of 459 on going development schemes in the district construction work on 122 development schemes would be completed in current year .

In a statement here, he said that completing numbers of development schemes was a positive aspects which was a record and beneficial for the people of the district.

He said that the schemes would be complete in the current year including 58 of highways routes, 30 public health engineering, 3 health departments, 28 compartmental buildings and 3 education and works departments schemes and funds had been issued to the schemes so that they could be completed on the time.

The DC said Sindh government had halted work on ongoing schemes due to Covid-19 later the work had been started after releasing funds and added the schemes on which work could not started would be begun after releasing funds till July 2021.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Ghotki July Government

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

15 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

16 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

33 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

6 minutes ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

6 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.