UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Completion Of Public Welfare Projects In Stipulated Time

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

DC for completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Fareed Uddin Mustafa has directed officers concerned to resolve public grievances regarding completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Fareed Uddin Mustafa has directed officers concerned to resolve public grievances regarding completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Saturday regarding petroleum development social welfare committee, reviewing portal complaints.

DC inquired about the status of public complaints lodged on Prime Minister's citizen portal and directed officials to take immediate steps for resolving problems faced to masses so that performance of the institutions could be improved.

He warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Officials of works and services said that development work was being carried out through petroleum social welfare funds which was earlier delayed due to spread of coronavirus and financial constraints, however it would be completed in stipulated time.

Among others consultant Planning and development Siddique Buriro, Assistant Director Planning Marvi, SE works and services, Mukhtiarkar kotri were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jamshoro Kotri Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADEK ensures access to education opportunities for ..

7 minutes ago

Armeena Khan exposes fake news in Indian Occupied ..

29 minutes ago

Nouman, Harira win Defence Day KP Junior Squash Ch ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS among world’s top 1001+ universities in THE ..

48 minutes ago

Razak Dawood visits LCCI, inaugurates Export Facil ..

54 minutes ago

Arshad Muneer appointed new Faisalabad Electric Su ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.