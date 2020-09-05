DC for completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Fareed Uddin Mustafa has directed officers concerned to resolve public grievances regarding completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Fareed Uddin Mustafa has directed officers concerned to resolve public grievances regarding completion of public welfare projects in stipulated time.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Saturday regarding petroleum development social welfare committee, reviewing portal complaints.

DC inquired about the status of public complaints lodged on Prime Minister's citizen portal and directed officials to take immediate steps for resolving problems faced to masses so that performance of the institutions could be improved.

He warned officers that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Officials of works and services said that development work was being carried out through petroleum social welfare funds which was earlier delayed due to spread of coronavirus and financial constraints, however it would be completed in stipulated time.

Among others consultant Planning and development Siddique Buriro, Assistant Director Planning Marvi, SE works and services, Mukhtiarkar kotri were also present on the occasion.