DC For Completion Of Uplift Schemes In Stipulated Time

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Salam on Thursday presided over a meeting of District Development Committee which was attended by the Engineers of Public Health division, Provincial Buildings, education works, Culture, Highways and other departments

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC directed engineers of relevant departments to complete uplift Schemes being continued with the funds allocated by the oil and gas exploring companies in stipulated time.

Engineers of relevant departments on the occasion apprised DC about on- going and expedited development Schemes in district. DC directed Engineers to pay special attention to people development projects including supply of Solar, furniture and hospital infrastructure.

DC also took notice of delay in completion of Sarvech Sujawali library and expressed displeasure on slow pace of work on which relevant officers assured that library work would be completed till June 2023.

