DC For Completion Of Work On Cricket Stadium, Trauma Center, Vegetables Market

Published April 08, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi on Friday inspected sites of a cricket stadium at Lahore More in Khanewal and a trauma center and vegetables market in Mianchannu tahsil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi on Friday inspected sites of a cricket stadium at Lahore More in Khanewal and a trauma center and vegetables market in Mianchannu tahsil.

Accompanying assistant commissioner Rameez Zafar and other officials, DC ordered that all the development projects should be completed within specified period.

He said that matches should be organized at cricket stadium after its renovation.

He said that 40 street lights have been installed in Mianchannu city and rest of the 80 would be installed shortly.

He asked officials to complete mega projects of vegetables and foodgrain market in Mianchannu and added that a trauma center at THQ hospital would have all modern facilities after completion.

