DC for compliance of corona SOPs in transport, business places

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :In the wake of rapid increase of coronavirus, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadim-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday urged the public to strictly compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sindh government. The Deputy Commissioner while presiding over a meeting here, directed public transport owners and representatives of business organizations to follow the government guidelines and SOPs on corona.

Stringent action would be taken against public transport and business places found violating SOPs, he warned. He also instructed all Assistant Commissioners to visit business centers, shops and bus terminals to get SOPs implemented and make the masses wear masks and maintain social distancing. Areas with an increasing number of COVID-19 infection to be sealed with enforcement of smart lockdown, he said and adding a 15-day long complete lockdown to be enforced throughout the district if the pandemic rise could not be controlled.

He also directed the secretary RTA to check buses and vehicles on a daily basis and challan for violation of SOPs. The DC also directed the District Health Officer to enhance corona testing and publicize information regarding testing centers for awareness of masses. On the occasion, the SSP Umerkot Amir Abbas Shah while addressing the meeting informed that 40 to 50 buses were challaned for violation of SOPs and directed all the DSPs to get SOPs implemented.

Pillion riding had been banned in the district and strict action to be taken on violation.