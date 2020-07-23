DC for comprehensive crack down against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed price control magistrates to launch comprehensive crack down against profiteers across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed price control magistrates to launch comprehensive crack down against profiteers across the district.

The deputy commissioner has directed all 48 price control magistrates of the district to ensure visits of markets on daily basis.

He said that profiteers and stockers would be treated with iron hands.

As per directives of deputy commissioner, strict monitoring of all markets has been started.

DC said that the price control magistrates have imposed fine over Rs 2.2 million on 1019 profiteers and arrested three of them during the ongoing month. He directed price control magistrates to ensure raids at rural areas in order to facilitate masses.