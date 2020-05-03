UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Comprehensive Crack Down Against Wheat Stockers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:30 PM

DC for comprehensive crack down against wheat stockers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crack down against stockers of wheat.

Taking action on low wheat procurement across the district due to rain and unpredictable weather conditions, the deputy commissioner has directed all assistant commissioners to conduct raids at feed mills, flour mills, rice mills and private godowns to check wheat stock. He said that strict implementation of SoP regarding smuggling of wheat would be ensured.

He said that over 2.1 million gunny bags have been set as wheat procurement target for the district out of which 55 percent target has been achieved.

He added that 5245 farmers have been issued Bardana.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar conducted raid at Permit road and recovered wheat stock of 3000 maunds from the godown of Jameel Shah. The wheat has been confiscated and given to Juguwala centre.

Similarly, price Control Magistrate Malik Noman conducted raid at Khanewal road and confiscated 200 maund wheat of a middle for selling 40 kg wheat at Rs 1470.

Related Topics

Weather Road Price Khanewal Jalalpur Pirwala All From Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

1 hour ago

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.