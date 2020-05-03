DC for comprehensive crack down against wheat stockers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crack down against stockers of wheat.

Taking action on low wheat procurement across the district due to rain and unpredictable weather conditions, the deputy commissioner has directed all assistant commissioners to conduct raids at feed mills, flour mills, rice mills and private godowns to check wheat stock. He said that strict implementation of SoP regarding smuggling of wheat would be ensured.

He said that over 2.1 million gunny bags have been set as wheat procurement target for the district out of which 55 percent target has been achieved.

He added that 5245 farmers have been issued Bardana.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar conducted raid at Permit road and recovered wheat stock of 3000 maunds from the godown of Jameel Shah. The wheat has been confiscated and given to Juguwala centre.

Similarly, price Control Magistrate Malik Noman conducted raid at Khanewal road and confiscated 200 maund wheat of a middle for selling 40 kg wheat at Rs 1470.