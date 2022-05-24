DC for Comprehensive crackdown against criminals

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmed Jameel on Tuesday directed all officials concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against criminals without any discrimination to eradicate crime from the area

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmed Jameel on Tuesday directed all officials concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against criminals without any discrimination to eradicate crime from the area.

According to official sources, he ordered while he was chairing his very first meeting with Police officials in his office.

He said that Police have a vital role to play to uproot the crime and police have given countless sacrifices in this regard.

He said that state machinery would never allow anybody to destable peace.

DC also said that to maintain law and order situation in the district was of his top priorities.

Deputy Commissioner also said that whole nation admire the great sacrifices of police to maintain law and order.

He also said that incumbent government was utilizing its all possible resources to make Police a modern one in the region and steps were underway in this regard.

DC also said that we have to work day and night according to the unique vision of our beloved Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make this state of land as a progressive one.