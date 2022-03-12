DC for comprehensive crackdown against encroachment

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against encroachment across the district in order to resolve traffic related issues

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against encroachment across the district in order to resolve traffic related issues.

According to a directive issued here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the encroachers. He said that strict action would also be taken against the violators.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail along with officials of local government and police launched a crackdown against encroachers at Ayoob Chowk to Sanglanwala and demolished various illegal constructions.

The team also confiscated encroachment material of the encroachers and imposed fine of Rs 22,000 on the various shopkeepers for covering road area with their stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that crackdown would continue on daily basis under the zero tolerance policy.