DC For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Illegal Industrial Units

Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:52 PM

DC for comprehensive crackdown against illegal industrial units

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crack down against industrial units illegally set up at residential area

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crack down against industrial units illegally set up at residential areas.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that industrial units in residential areas could cause into mishap.

He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He sought report from environment, industries, labour and other concerned departments about these illegal industrial units.

He directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crack down against these illegal industrial units without any discrimination. He also sought detailed report about these illegal industrial units within a week.

