DC For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Societies

Published May 25, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed directed the officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing societies and encroachment across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed directed the officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing societies and encroachment across the district.

Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday, he said that line marking would be ensured at markets to restrict encroachment. He said that repairing of the damaged roads would be made on priority basis.

He directed XEN Highways to start work at DHQ Hospital Road and SP Chowk to Sanglawala Road.

The DC asked the officers to discuss with trader unions before starting crackdown against encroachment.

He gave deadline of May 30 to local government for removal of illegal billboards.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Iftekhar Sherazi, Chief Officer Muhammad Hussain Bungash and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

