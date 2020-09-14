DC for comprehensive crackdown against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed price control magistrates to launch comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and sent them to jail without any discrimination.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates here on Monday, DC expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of some magistrates and said that sale of commodities on decided rates was responsibility of price control magistrates.

He said that it is top priority of the government to provide relief to masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed them to visit markets on daily basis at urban and rural areas in their respective limits.

He also appreciated various price control magistrates over good performance and awarded them commendatory certificates.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.