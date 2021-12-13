DC for comprehensive crackdown against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed for comprehensive crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates across the district

This was said by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) while presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates here on Monday.

He said that the deputy commissioner has given task to ensure implementation of price lists in order to discourage profiteers. He said that the district administration ensuring all measures to provide commodities on controlled rates to masses.

He said that strict monitoring of supply chain from fruit and vegetable market to open market was being made to prevent price hike.

He said that different teams of district administration and agriculture department striving hard to provide fertilizer to farmers controlled rates and crackdown was continued against hoarders of fertilizer. He said that an ample quality of illegal fertilizer stock has been recovered so far.