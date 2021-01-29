UrduPoint.com
DC For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Quacks

Fri 29th January 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department and drug inspectors to launch comprehensive crackdown against quacks and medical stores involved in selling expire, banned medicines across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Quality Control board here on Friday, deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that the quacks and medical stores involved in selling banned and expire medicines to citizens would be treated with iron hands.

He directed health department and drug inspectors to ensure strict action against violators.

During the meeting, 17 cases were discussed out of which three were sent to drug court, warning issued in six cases while eight cases has been postponed for next hearing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera, CEO Health Dr Maria Mumtaz and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

