DC For Comprehensive Crackdown Against Quacks

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC for comprehensive crackdown against quacks

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against quacks and ensure stern action against them across the district.

Presiding over a meeting of district quality control board on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner said that quacks and the medical stores involved in selling prohibited medicines putting public lives at risk.

He said that protection of pubic lives was responsibility of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He urged all deputy DHOs and drugs inspectors to give their best and ensure stern action against the people involved in these illegal practices.

During the meeting, 17 cases were discussed out of which five sent to drug courts, five issues warning and seven fixed for the next meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aitzaz Anjum, CEO Health Dr Omer Ghauri and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

