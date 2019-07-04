DC for comprehensive operation to eradicate dengue larvae

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive operation in the city to eradicate dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday to review monthly performances of the departments, the DC said that not even a single case of dengue had been reported in the city since 2015, however, some reports regarding dengue larvae had been received.

He directed officers concenred to ensure proper surveillance of houses, government and private buildings, schools and graveyards.

He also urged officers to pay special focus on tyre shops and directed shopkeepers to follow safety measures of the government, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them.